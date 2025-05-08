Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 106 Coleraine man has recounted escaping death by less than a millimetre after he was fired on by three German Messerschmitt fighter planes during World War Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine man Norman Irwin had almost finished his time as an apprentice fitter when war broke out and he "went off to war".

After a year's training as a gunner, he was sent to the Middle East to defend the Suez Canal from Germany, aged 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The Germans were trying to close it by dropping mines in it. You could see the planes but they didn't come down because they were scared to come down. They stayed away up, and we couldn't hit them."

Coleraine man Norman Irwin had almost finished his time as an apprentice fitter when war broke out and he "went off to war" aged 20. Photo: Norman Irwin.

Asked if he woke up each day wondering if he would survive, he was clear this was not the case.

"No such thing," he told the BBC Nolan Show on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. "I never thought of non-survival."

Nevertheless, he then recounted a terrifying brush with death from three German fighter planes as he was standing beside a big recovery truck in the western desert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Three Messerschmitts flew down... and when they came out of the sun you didn't see them. You didn't even hear them because they were diving at just slightly above the speed of sound. There was no indication they were coming.

Norman Irwin, aged 106, recounted his war time exploits to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

"And the next thing you know the bullets were around your feet. You couldn't move. Less than a millimetre more on their gunsight and they would have blew me to bits."

Later he was part of the allied forces which landed at the Italian port of Salerno, 20 miles south of Naples.

He went on to explain why they were able to take Naples within a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For two reasons. One, the Italians were a soft touch and two, they surrendered - the whole army, the king and everyone".

One of the hazards they faced were the Axis forces throwing the bodies of Allied soldiers into water wells, which rendered them "completely unfit for use".

But the toughest time, he said, was having to run from Axis forces led by Panzer tanks.

"We had never heard of Panzers, which means 'tank'. They weren't very big, but fairly well armed and fairly well protected too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it was deadly and we couldn't handle it. We hadn't enough armaments to handle it.

"So we ran back towards the Suez Canal which was probably 1000 miles away."

Eventually they made it back to Suez, which he said was an easier option than staying in position - the further back they ran, the closer they got to their supply lines for petrol, ammunition, food and medical attention.

Speaking of the celebrations on VE night, he said: "That night was an unbelievable night when we knew the war was over and we had beaten the Germans. We had the biggest party you had ever seen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he also remembers the bravery of friends who never made it home. "I still think about them," he said.