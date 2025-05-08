Ve Day 80: 106-year-old Coleraine man Norman Irwin recounts cheating death in attack by three Messerschmitt fighters in World War Two
Coleraine man Norman Irwin had almost finished his time as an apprentice fitter when war broke out and he "went off to war".
After a year's training as a gunner, he was sent to the Middle East to defend the Suez Canal from Germany, aged 20.
He added: "The Germans were trying to close it by dropping mines in it. You could see the planes but they didn't come down because they were scared to come down. They stayed away up, and we couldn't hit them."
Asked if he woke up each day wondering if he would survive, he was clear this was not the case.
"No such thing," he told the BBC Nolan Show on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. "I never thought of non-survival."
Nevertheless, he then recounted a terrifying brush with death from three German fighter planes as he was standing beside a big recovery truck in the western desert.
"Three Messerschmitts flew down... and when they came out of the sun you didn't see them. You didn't even hear them because they were diving at just slightly above the speed of sound. There was no indication they were coming.
"And the next thing you know the bullets were around your feet. You couldn't move. Less than a millimetre more on their gunsight and they would have blew me to bits."
Later he was part of the allied forces which landed at the Italian port of Salerno, 20 miles south of Naples.
He went on to explain why they were able to take Naples within a week.
"For two reasons. One, the Italians were a soft touch and two, they surrendered - the whole army, the king and everyone".
One of the hazards they faced were the Axis forces throwing the bodies of Allied soldiers into water wells, which rendered them "completely unfit for use".
But the toughest time, he said, was having to run from Axis forces led by Panzer tanks.
"We had never heard of Panzers, which means 'tank'. They weren't very big, but fairly well armed and fairly well protected too.
"But it was deadly and we couldn't handle it. We hadn't enough armaments to handle it.
"So we ran back towards the Suez Canal which was probably 1000 miles away."
Eventually they made it back to Suez, which he said was an easier option than staying in position - the further back they ran, the closer they got to their supply lines for petrol, ammunition, food and medical attention.
Speaking of the celebrations on VE night, he said: "That night was an unbelievable night when we knew the war was over and we had beaten the Germans. We had the biggest party you had ever seen."
But he also remembers the bravery of friends who never made it home. "I still think about them," he said.
Speaking of the character of those that beat the Nazis, he added: "It's hard to believe that a man can get up and walk forward under machine gun fire and as if it didn't exist. That's very difficult to believe. And yet it is a fact."
