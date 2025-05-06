Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21 gun salute took place in Belfast today as part of this week's 80th anniversary commemorations of VE Day.

Victory in Europe Day is celebrated on 8 May to mark the date on which the Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945 after World War II.

The date marked the end of six years of horrific global war, instigated by Adolf Hitler, involving most nations of the world and resulting in some 80 million deaths.

Major events are planned across Northern Ireland this week to mark the gravity of the anniversary.

The 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day was commemorated with 21 gun salute at Stranmillis College Belfast on Tuesday 6 May 2025. Photo Press Eye.

On Sunday First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attended a special service in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

On Monday senior royals joined thousands of people in the London rain to observe a military procession of Nato allies and 1,300 members of the UK armed forces.

In Belfast over 150 guests from across the community watched a 21-gun salute at Stranmillis University College, which was decorated with displays of World War II artefacts from the NI War Museum for a reception afterwards.

The event was organised by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association supported by 38 (Irish) Brigade.

It also included the firing of a Royal Gun Salute to mark the second anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Traditionally held in Hillsborough Castle, this is the first time that a Royal Gun Salute has been held in Belfast since 1999.

The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment performed a Beating Retreat to conclude the event.

Thanking the participants and guests, Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle said: “Today’s event is a sensitive balance of reflection and celebration.

"It commemorates enormous sacrifice and acknowledges the steadfast resilience of those who lived through World War II.

"Indeed, it is a fitting tribute that we hold this event in Belfast which suffered so much especially during the Blitz.

"And even more significant is the choice of Stranmillis University College as host venue which was repurposed as a military hospital from 1939-1944.

“But this occasion also celebrates the peace and freedom afforded to us all as a result."

While VE Day events are being held across Northern Ireland all week, here are some of the main commemorations on Wednesday and Thursday;-

BELFAST:

Belfast City Hall will be specially illuminated in red for both days.

On Wednesday from May, 7.30pm at Belfast City Hall, Comedian Tim McGarry and historian Dr David Hume will look back at the city’s wartime experiences, with music from Jonathan Rea and Sylvia Burnside and readings from the NI War Memorial’s Oral History Archive. The event will finish in the grounds of City Hall, next to a replica Supermarine Spitfire.

On Thursday the council has organised WWII tours of the city, a Tea Dance hosted by Hugo Duncon - but, sadly, free tickets for all events have been snapped up. On Thursday 8 May, 3pm at The MAC, Dr Robyn Atcheson will deliver a talk on 'Belfast Women and the War'.

LISBURN AND CASTLEREAGH:

In Lisburn on Thursday the Town Crier will deliver the official VE Day 80 Proclamation at Lagan Valley Island, 9.00am. The Royal British Legion will lay a wreath at Lisburn War Memorial, Castle Street at 11am, followed by a Tea Dance at Market Square, from 2-4pm. A parade will march from Market Square at 8.15pm and make its way to Castle Gardens via Castle Street, arriving at 8.30pm, where a Beacon of Freedom will be lit - symbolising light dispelling the darkness.

MID AND EAST ANTRIM:

On Thursday beacons will be lit at People’s Park, Ballymena – from 7pm, Carrickfergus Town Hall and War Memorial Gardens – from 6.30pm, Curran Park, Larne from 7.30pm

‎‎FERMANAGH SOUTH TYRONE:

In Enniskillen, a VE proclamation will be made at the Watergate, Enniskillen Castle at 9am. At 6:30pm St Macartin’s Cathedral's bells will ring, followed by a service of Peace at 7:30pm, which continues at St Michael’s Church. At 8:45pm a parade of 80 pipers and drummers will move along Church Street and at 9pm a beacon will be lit at St Macartin’s Cathedral. At 9:30pm Enniskillen Castle and the Strule Arts Centre will be illuminated.

‎CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS:

On Thursday the celebrations begin in New Row Presbyterian Church Hall, with a VE Day Tea Dance from 2pm – 4pm.

From 6pm, Queen Street will host a military village alongside historians who will give attendees an overview of World War II.

Coleraine’s Diamond will see picnic tables, bunting and entertainment from 6:35pm, with award-winning vocalists the Leading Ladies and period drama.

From 8:30pm – 8:40pm a parade will leave Coleraine Leisure Centre through the town centre for an Act of Remembrance at the Diamond for 8:45pm, with the lighting of the beacon at 9:30pm.

ARMAGH BANBRIDGE AND CRAIGAVON:

On Wednesday a Service of Remembrance takes place on Wednesday at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh at 7:30pm. On Thursday a special celebratory event will take place at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre at 7.30pm with musical entertainment including Corcrain Flute Band and Jenny Chambers School of Speech and Drama choir.

ARDS AND NORTH DOWN:

On Thursday VE Day 80 flags will be raised at 9am outside Bangor Castle and at Conway Square, Newtownards with beacons lit at the venues at 9.30pm plus Burr Point. A band of the Royal Irish will perform outside Bangor Castle.

ANTRIM AND NEWTOWNABBEY:

Antrim Castle Gardens is hosting a newly curated World War II exhibition from 9am-5pm, while a free Holocaust Exhibition will be open in Mossley Mill. On Wednesday at 7pm the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment will conduct a Beating Retreat at Mossley Mill Civic Square. On Thursday 8 May, the VE Day 80 flag will be raised at Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre at 9am. A beacon lighting ceremony will take place at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens at 9:30 pm.

NEWRY MOURNE AND DOWN: