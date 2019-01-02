Veteran Ulster Unionist councillor steps down due to ill health

The Ulster Unionist Party has co-opted Robert Colvin to suceed Councillor Kenneth Reid on Mid Ulster Council.

Councillor Robert Colvin said: "I would like to pay tribute to the work Kenneth Reid has done for Torrent and the Party over the years. I feel honoured and privileged to follow in his footsteps and I look forward to taking on the new role as an Ulster Unionist Councillor for the Torrent DEA.

Robert Colvin has been co-opted to replace Councillor Reid

"From living in Mid Ulster, I am fully aware of the issues affecting residents across the Torrent area and I look forward to supporting the people of Torrent and giving them a strong voice in Council."

Outgoing Ulster Unionist Councillor Kenneth Reid said: "Due to ill health I have taken the decision to stand down as Ulster Unionist Councillor for Torrent DEA. I have thoroughly enjoyed my eight years serving as Councillor for the whole community under both the old Dungannon and South Tyrone Council and the present day Mid Ulster Council.

"The role of a Councillor is wide and varied and I would like to thank all those who have voted and placed their trust in me. I have delivered a number of positive things for the community across Torrent and have helped to improve the future for both young and old alike.

"I wish Robert and all of the Ulster Unionist Councillors in Mid Ulster the very best for the future."

Ulster Unionist Group Leader on Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson said: "I would like to thank Kenneth for his years of service to the Party as a Councillor in Mid Ulster. He has worked hard for his constituents on a local level and has represented them through various bodies during his time. I would like to extend my best wishes on behalf of his fellow Councillors as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.

"I would like to welcome Robert into the Ulster Unionist team. I am certain, given his strong background especially in local Government, that he will deliver excellent results for the people of Torrent and Mid Ulster in general."