The British Veterinary Association has urged government to move quickly to avoid the "potentially devastating consequences" of Northern Ireland losing its supply of veterinary medicines from GB, at the end of the year, due to EU restrictions under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a fresh statement this week, the BVA also said the current EU checks on all goods of animal origin and live animals coming into NI from GB "has already had a considerable detrimental impact on animal health and welfare, disease surveillance and data sharing".

This in turn has put the veterinary profession under "significant pressure" as it has issued about one million Export Health Certificates to facilitate the EU requirements since they came into force.

The BVA said that a veterinary agreement with the EU is the best long-term solution to the medicines problem but that this is "unlikely to be secured" before the EU's extended grace period on its checks ends on 31 December.

Brexit fall-out risks cutting off 50% of veterinary medicines from NI which could impact on companian animals and commercial livestock. Pictured is a puppy from a litter of nine German shepherd guide dogs in Somerset last year.

British Veterinary Association President Elizabeth Mullineaux said there were serious implications for public health.

“A veterinary agreement with the EU could have an incredibly positive impact on so many different areas of concern” she said.

"Without a solution, there are serious implications not only for animal health and welfare, but also for public health.”

She urged the Government to “to engage with the veterinary profession, and to carefully consider the solutions and mitigations we have set out to avoid potentially devastating consequences”.

After Brexit NI was left behind inside the EU single market, meaning the EU introduced port controls on all live animals, animal products and veterinary medicines coming into NI from GB, ostensibly to ensure they meet EU standards. However the time and expense has caused major headaches for suppliers in GB.

In the long-term, BVA suggests an EU-UK veterinary agreement based on dynamic alignment - where both parties maintain equivalent regulatory standards to each other but with enough flexibility to diverge in legislation.

But because it says any EU-UK agreement is unlikely before the December deadline, the BVA has proposed short-term mitigations while negotiations continue:

:: Pharmaceutical companies could re-route veterinary medicines destined for NI through Dublin directly from their place of manufacture in the EU instead of via Great Britain, removing the need for new labels and testing.

:: Applying exceptions to allow all or at least some veterinary medicines that were aligned with EU regulation before Brexit

:: Developing a Special Import Certificate to allow NI to import products from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) for products that are already in use, such as the botulism vaccine.

However, after reviewing the proposals Senior Ulster University Economist Dr Esmond Birnie expressed concern. He warned that “any actual or potential 'trade diversion'" of trade which previously came to NI from GB "should be a cause for concern, possibly entailing higher prices and reduced consumer choice”.

TUV MP Jim Allister this week secured an adjournment debate in the House Commons on trade diversion caused by the NI Protocol.