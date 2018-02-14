VIDEO: Here’s what DUP leader Arlene Foster said about an Irish language act a year ago

Democractic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has today said there is no prospect of restoring Northern Ireland’s devolved government.

In a statement, which has effectively torpedoed talks aimed at ending the 13-month impasse at Stormont, Mrs Foster said attempts to find a stable and sustainable resolution had been unsuccessful.

Arlene Foster

Twelve months ago, at the launch of the DUP’s Assembly election manifesto, Mrs Foster said her party would never accede to an Irish language act. Watch what she said above.

No deal: DUP leader Arlene Foster’s full statement on Stormont talks impasse