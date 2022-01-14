VIDEO: Odd speech by chief NI Protocol negotiator Liz Truss shows her enraged by imported cheese but overjoyed at pork markets

This risen Tory star (who was raised in a left-wing household, but warmed to conservatism as she grew up) has ascended steadily up the ranks in the past 10 years, starting from when she was appointed a junior Minister for Education in 2012.

She then became Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, then Chief Secretary to the Treasury, then International Trade Secretary.

Right now she holds three main roles: the UK’s Foreign Secretary (in charge, basically, of all overseas affairs), the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator (appointed just weeks ago, at a crunch time and during intensely complex negotiations with the EU), and Minister for Women and Equalities.

Liz Truss at the 2014 conference

In this middle role, many Northern Irish unionists have pinned their hopes on her as the person who can overturn (or at least blunt) the NI Protocol, and the Irish Sea border that comes with it.

But it was a speech she gave in 2014 at the Tory conference, while rural affairs minister, which arguably brought her the most attention.

Her slow delivery, seemingly extreme moods (from black rage to beaming euphoria), and choice of topics (the merits of different UK foodstuffs) made it into something of a minor political cult classic.

It was aired on Have I Got News For You, among other places, and clips of it have circulated widely online.

And here the News Letter revisits the occasion.

Enjoy.

