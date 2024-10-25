Video: Shamrock Rovers has nothing to say about sectarian chanting by its fans at Windsor Park clash against Larne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shamrock Rovers football club has responded with “no comment” when asked about sectarian chanting by its fans in Belfast last night.

The Dublin club was visiting the city for a Europa Conference League clash against Larne FC at Windsor Park in south Belfast.

Footage circulating on social media shows Rovers fans congregating on the Falls Road in the west of the city ahead of the game, some wearing full face masks in the colours of the tricolour.

Some lit flares and blocked traffic on the road.

A procession then passed along the Boucher Road, next to the largely-loyalist Village neighbourhood, chanting “if you hate the royal family clap your hands”.

The News Letter’s reporter inside the grounds also heard “ooh ahh up the Ra” and “Lizzie’s in a box” (referencing the death of the Queen).

Asked to comment, a spokesman for Rovers told the News Letter: “The club has no comment to make.”