WATCH: Jim Shannon demands justice for his murdered cousin and other terror victims as House of Commons grills Tory government’s Conor Burns over Troubles amnesty bill

According to Ulster University’s CAIN project, Kenneth Smyth died on December 10, 1971, aged 28, after being shot by the IRA on the way to work in Clady, west Tyrone.

Mr Shannon levelled his comments at Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns, who was tasked with defending the government’s planned Troubles legislation.

The legacy bill will effectively give perpetrators of Troubles crimes a de facto amnesty, while setting up a truth-and-reconciliation-style “truth recovery” body outside of the normal criminal law.

Jim Shannon in the Commons today

Despite being opposed by all political parties and all victims’ groups, Mr Burns today described the plan as “victim-centric”.

He told the house that “the way the system has currently been working has not been delivering for victims in the way we think they deserve”.

Jim Shannon rose to say that relatives of the dead still want to see justice for “those people who murdered Edgar Graham, who murdered my constituents – four UDR men at Ballydougan [blown up by a landmine in April 1990 near Downpatrick] – who murdered Daniel McCormick [a Catholic friend of Mr Smyth], who murdered Lexie Cummings [shot dead in his car in Strabane town centre, 1982]”.

Yet the perpetrators are “getting off scot-free and will never be held accountable” thanks to the legacy bill, he added.

Mr Burns repeated his mantra that “the current mechanisms aren’t delivering for victims”.

And coming to his aid was Johnny Mercer, the Tory MP who helped lead the backbench charge against the prosecution of former soldiers like Dennis Hutchings.

He told the house that the government was grappling with “the art of the possible”, and that whilst everyone wants every crime solved and punished, the reality is that this approach had been “done to death for over 25 years” with little success.

