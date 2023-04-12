WATCH / LISTEN for yourself: US president Joe Biden's full uncut address to Northern Ireland 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement
Here is Joe Biden’s full address to Northern Ireland, recorded at 1pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
By Adam Kula
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
He spoke for about 20 minutes, not always very audibly, about his ancestral roots in Britain and Ireland and about his hopes for peace in Northern Ireland.
He was surrounded by students occupying three galleries in the Belfast Ulster University campus, world media from Fox News to CNN and Associated Press, and an invited audience including politicians from all the five main parties.
You can watch the whole thing here and judge for yourself.