He spoke for about 20 minutes, not always very audibly, about his ancestral roots in Britain and Ireland and about his hopes for peace in Northern Ireland.

He was surrounded by students occupying three galleries in the Belfast Ulster University campus, world media from Fox News to CNN and Associated Press, and an invited audience including politicians from all the five main parties.

You can watch the whole thing here and judge for yourself.

Pacemaker Press 12/04/23 US President Joe Biden waves to the crowd leaving the Ulster University in Belfast as part of his trip to Northern Ireland. He has met with the leaders of the five largest political parties in Northern Ireland after arriving at the Ulster University campus in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker