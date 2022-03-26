WATCH: Rising anger against the 1998 Belfast Agreement leads to people cheering for its destruction at loyalist rally

They were Brexiteer businessman Ben Habib, loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, and ex-Labour MP (now peer) Kate Hoey.

This trio all focussed key parts of their remarks on the 1998 Agreement.

Kate Hoey told the crowd she regretted having ever voted for the deal.

Ben Habib speaks during an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally and parade, organised by North Antrim Amalgamated Orange Committee, in Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Picture date: Friday March 25, 2022.

Jamie Bryson said that he wants to see the whole agreement “destroyed”, along with the whole “bloodline” of other agreements since, the chief one being the Protocol.

And Ben Habib told the crowd that people must be ready to throw out the agreement if it does not allow the Northern Irish public to affirm their place in the Union.

There has been a distinct hardening of attitudes in recent years towards the Good Friday Agreement.

In loyalist heartlands like Rathcoole in Newtownabbey, and Carrickfergus, signs and graffiti have gone up declaring the 1998 treaty “broken”.

During proceedings last night, Baroness Hoey also took a swipe at Doug Beattie for his absence from the platform.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister also shared last night’s platform too.

