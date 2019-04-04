Water gushes into House of Commons as M.P.s debate - sitting cancelled

M.P.s were forced to leave the House of Commons chamber on Thursday afternoon after a burst water pipe started to leak from the roof.

The water gushed from the roof onto the media section below where journalists sit.

Some M.P.s joked that it was no surprise to hear the "leak" had come from where the press gallery

"Around Europe right now, aides are entering the offices of Prime Ministers and Presidents, to tell them the UK Parliament has been suspended because of a sewage leak," tweeted former Labour press secretary, Alistair Campbell.

Sky News Political Correspondent, Kate McCann, tweeted: "There are real fears about asbestos, hidden electrical faults, fire safety and access. I could go on. I love Parliament, it’s an amazing place to work, but it really is falling apart. And now the actual chamber can’t sit because of a leak."

The Deputy Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, initially suspended the sitting but later confirmed proceedings had been suspended for the rest of the day.

M.P.s are not due to sit in Parliament again until Monday April 8.