‘We are ashamed of historical wounds’: Political leaders and VIPs ask forgiveness at Armagh centenary service

A stained-glass window in Armagh cathedral

As part of the service, attendees – including leading political and church figures – are asked to confess their collective shame at the wounds inflicted upon one-another in the past.

The service, which has been months in the making, involves both Catholics and Protestants (specifically, it is organised by Presbyterians, Anglicans, Methodists, and the Catholic Church).

Though the cathedral can hold about 500 people, only around 150 are present due to Covid-19 restrictions, and masks must be kep on.

No hand-shaking is allowed either.

The opening address comes from 2nd Corinthians, chapter 5 (New Revised Standard Version):

“So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!

“All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation;

“That is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting the message of reconciliation to us.”

The dean, Shane Forster, then said: “We gather here today on this ancient hill of Armagh, where St Patrick established a faith community over 1,500 years ago, to reflect on the significance of this centenary year and the long road we have travelled which also stretches out before us.

“In this, the ecclesiastical capital of this island, a centuries old place of learning and outreach, we meet together at this time, people from diverse backgrounds and traditions, with different beliefs and aspirations, to pray for the healing of past hurts and to seek God’s guidance and hope for the future.

“Our past has shaped us and scarred us, it has divided us, and yet it has also on occasion brought us together.

“As we lament our failures, sorrows and pain, and recognise our wounded yet living history, may we with a united voice commit ourselves to work together for the common good, in mutual respect and with shared hope for a light-filled, prosperous and peaceful future.”

And one of the prayers which follows reads, in part: “Lord, we confess to you and to eachother, that we have wounded eachother and our communities in the past.

“We are sorry and ashamed and ask your forgiveness, so that today we may move forward in faith, grow together in love, and faithfully serve you all our days.

“We ask this through our saviour Jesus Christ – amen.”

