We do not the back government’s legacy plans, say biggest groups representing terrorist victims

The biggest of the victims’ groups representing those were affected by terrorism have made clear their rejection of the government’s legacy plan.

Writing in today’s News Letter, Innocent Victims United (IVU) and South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) warn “those who claim to represent the interests of our constituency” to act on the concerns of the innocent victims.

“If you decide to railroad through these structures with tinkering around the edges and not fundamental overhaul then you are doing so for your interests and not the interests of the innocent.”

The joint article from Kenny Donaldson of IVU and Ken Funston of SEFF comes amid speculation that the government is to press ahead with implementing legacy as agreed in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, perhaps with minor adjustment.

Last year the News Letter launched a ‘Stop The Legacy Scandal’ series of essays that showed comprehensive opposition to the mooted structures among senior ex-police and Army personnel, and among numerous academics, commentators, churchmen, politicians and lawyers.

Most important of all, the series revealed a deep sense of disillusionment among the biggest victim constituency of all, the victims of terrorism, 2,100 of whom were murdered by republicans.

The article by Mr Donaldson and Mr Funston is in our print edition and will be put online later today.

