Welcome for planned increase in neighbourhood police teams

News that extra police officers will be made available for neighbourhood teams as a result of EU Exit funding for the PSNI, has been welcomed.

SDLP Policing Board Member Dolores Kelly MLA welcomed news, adding: “The British Government must give a commitment to maintaining the resource for the new posts.

She said: “The Chief Constable has outlined his view that locally recognised and visible officers in neighbourhood teams are essential to building confidence in policing.

“We share that analysis and I welcome the news that a portion of the additional resource from EU Exit Funding provided by the British Government will be used to move 400 officers in neighbourhood teams across the North,” she said.

“The requirement to build community confidence in policing stretches far further than Brexit, however. And it’s critical that the British Government commits to resourcing these officers on a long term basis.”