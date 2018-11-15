Who will be the next leader of the Conservative party if Theresa May is forced to resign?

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, says she intends to see her draft Brexit plan through but she could be removed as party leader if the Tories hold a vote of no confidence.

Here's a look at the 10 men and women who are the most likely to be the next leader of the Conservative party.

From left to right, Justine Greening, Michael Gove and Priti Patel.

