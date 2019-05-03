William McNeilly pleased to be returning to council chamber for UUP

UUP representative William McNeilly has been re-elected to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council after securing transfers from his party colleague, Jackson Minford.

Mr McNeilly was the third councillor to be elected to the Bannside DEA after TUV candidates Stewart McDonald and Timothy Gaston secured election at the first stage of the count.

Thanking the electorate, Mr McNeilly said: “I’m very happy to be elected to serve the people of Bannside for another four years. There was a strong showing from TUV and this was to be expected in the area- it’s Jim Allister’s heartland.

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me and those who helped me throughout my campaign.”

Jackson Minford was eliminated at the third stage, with his transfers helping to secure the seat for Mr McNeilly.

There are still three seats to be declared on the Bannside ward.