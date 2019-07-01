Willie Frazer funeral - 46 photographs as mourners bid final farewell to victims' campaigner The funeral of Willie Frazer took place in Five Mile Hill Pentecostal Church, Bessbrook on Monday afternoon. Mr. Frazer died in hospital last week - he was 58 years-old. 1. Willie Frazer laid to rest Frazer family pastor, Barrie Halliday. Presseye other Buy a Photo 2. Willie Frazer laid to rest Rev Mervyn Gibson. Presseye other Buy a Photo 3. Willie Frazer is laid to rest Photo from the funeral of Willie Frazer. Presseye other Buy a Photo 4. Willie Frazer laid to rest A loan piper plays at the funeral of Willie Frazer. Presseye other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 12