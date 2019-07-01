Willie Frazer funeral - 46 photographs as mourners bid final farewell to victims' campaigner

Mr. Frazer died in hospital last week - he was 58 years-old.

1. Willie Frazer laid to rest Frazer family pastor, Barrie Halliday. Presseye other Buy a Photo

2. Willie Frazer laid to rest Rev Mervyn Gibson. Presseye other Buy a Photo

3. Willie Frazer is laid to rest Photo from the funeral of Willie Frazer. Presseye other Buy a Photo

4. Willie Frazer laid to rest A loan piper plays at the funeral of Willie Frazer. Presseye other Buy a Photo

View more