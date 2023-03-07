The EU-UK deal is intended to solve unionist objections to the Northern Ireland Protocol which unionists argue undermines the union constitutionally and commercially.

Yesterday Sir Jeffrey said: "The group will comprise both members of our party as well as independent thinkers who have standing within the broader community.

"They will want to engage with a broad section of the unionist and loyalist community, the business sector, civic society and others who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union. The consultation group will comprise a mix of those who have political, legal and business experience."

He added that the group will work independently and will provide him with a report by the end of March.

Who is on the DUP’s panel?

DAME ARLENE FOSTER

Arlene Foster led the DUP from 2015-2021 and now sits as an independent in the house of Lords as Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee.

She was elected to the assembly as a UUP MLA in 2003 but switched to the DUP in 2004 along with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, in protest at the Good Friday Agreement.

She now works as a presenter for GB news, which recently announced that it would be expanding her role into all weekday programming.

The Co Fermanagh solicitor led the DUP through the period when the NI Protocol was created at Westminster by the Conservative government and EU, and along with Jim Allister and David Trimble, was part of a legal challenge to the mechanism, which ultimately failed.

On the day the Windsor Protocol was unveiled she said Rishi Sunak has had blundered into the same mistakes as his predecessor-but-one Theresa May.

“It would have been much more sensible to involve the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party, because the whole purpose of this is to have devolution up and running again in Northern Ireland," she said on GB News.

In an interview with Bev Turner, she continued: “The DUP will take their time over this, they will want to look into the text to see what the ramifications of the agreement is for Northern Ireland, for sovereignty issues, for trading issues.

“Some of the issues that were dismissed as solutions back in 2019 appear to be back on the table again, such as trusted traders, such as dealing with digital solutions, to gather intelligence on the movement of goods.

“So I welcome that, because I think those issues should have been used right at the beginning of this whole process, but they'll be keenly wanting to see what the role of the European Court of Justice is in Northern Ireland for the future.

“Of course, the role of the court is only symptomatic as to whether as to which organisation makes the rules and the laws for Northern Ireland.

"Is it London, Belfast, or is it Europe where we have absolutely no say in those rules, or indeed have no way of changing them before they become operable in Northern Ireland.

“So that will be a key test as to whether the European Court of Justice has a role in Northern Ireland.”

PETER ROBINSON

Peter Robinson led the DUP from 2008 to 2015, retiring from politics in 2016. He was a founding member of the party, along with Rev Ian Paisley, whom he succeeded as party leader.

On the day the Windsor Framework was published he made a detailed statement on social media, saying it was important to consider whether rejecting the Windsor Framework places unionism and NI on more perilous ground.

Mr Robinson said “unquestionable progress” had been made in terms of improving the post-Brexit trading arrangements, but warned that the DUP’s reaction will have “far-reaching and long-term consequences”.

In a lengthy statement, he said: "In a decision that will have far-reaching and long-term consequences for NI no consideration of party advantage should dictate the direction to be taken but great attention is needed to maintain maximum cohesion.

"The party officers should take steps to ensure compliance with the sensible obligation its members should uphold when a collegiate decision is to be made. Members should express their views privately within the confines of the party structures.

"Do not make perfection the enemy of a good deal nor should the fear of isolation induce colleagues to accept a bad one.

"In common with any of the many previous agreements reached, and those that were not completed, serious thought must be given as to whether a better deal could be attained in the future if we do not react positively to this one; however, it is important to also consider whether in rejecting the framework (whether improved by clarifications, or not) we place unionism and Northern Ireland on more perilous ground."

ROSS REED

Ross Reed is a businessman and was Belfast Harbour Commissioner. He was given an OBE in 2008 for services to the Maritime Industry. He is a former chair of CBI NI and business owner in the haulage and warehouse sector.

He spoke to the Financial Times in 2019 during intense debate about the Brexit backstop.

The FT reported that if Theresa May’s Brexit deal was to be saved, people like Ross Reed could play a vital role. It reported that he was a close friend of Rev Ian Paisley for 40 years.

And it said that at a time when Northern Ireland’s politicians held sway over the fate of Mrs May’s draft agreement to leave the EU, Mr Reed thought the time for compromise had arrived.

“The agreement that’s on the table is not perfect but would any agreement be perfect?” Mr Reed said, arguing that no one had come up with a viable alternative to Mrs May’s treaty.

He added: "I want to remain part of the UK for the next 200 years on the same basis as we have at the moment'

“I want to remain part of the UK for the next 200 years on the same basis as we have at the moment, he said in his offices at Interfrigo, a storage and distribution group in the north-eastern town of Antrim.He acknowledged concerns about the contentious “backstop” in Mrs May’s deal — intended to prevent a hard border with the Republic of Ireland — that could keep Northern Ireland closer to the EU than the rest of the UK would be.

But he added: “I don’t want to come out of the EU with no deal, under any circumstances.”

JOHN MCBURNEY

John McBurney is an experienced solicitor who qualified in 1979 and has significant experience in major litigation, commercial transactions, conveyancing and estate management.

He has supported victims and survivors of the Troubles in his legal work. Mr McBurney was one of three people tasked by the First and deputy First Ministers in December 2015 to make recommendations for a strategy to disband paramilitary groups and was subsequently nominated to the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) by the Executive to report on progress towards that goal.

In December he warned that loyalist paramilitaries cannot be allowed to gain "a momentum" from the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute and urged politicians to find a solution. He was speaking to a Westminster committee, along with other members of the IRC.

"There is no doubt groups on the loyalist side see the protocol as an issue that can generate a momentum. And that is a momentum we can well do without," Mr McBurney said. "The way to do without it is by reaching a solution."

He added that "solving it" would "get things back onto an even keel".

CARLA LOCKHART

Carla Lockhart is the DUP MP for Upper Bann, having been elected in the 2019 general election.

She was elected to Craigavon Borough Council in 2007 and was elected as an MLA in 2016. From a farming background in South Tyrone, she is a business graduate of Ulster University.

Responding to the Windsor Framework, she said on social media: "As with everything the devil is in the detail of the Windsor Framework. On review what is already clear is those who said the Protocol could not be touched or re-negotiated were utterly wrong. Their demands for rigorous implementation completely and rightly disregarded."

LORD PETER WEIR

Peter Weir was elected as a UUP MLA in 1998 but opposed the Good Friday Agreement and joined the DUP in 2002. He served as a DUP MLA until 2022 during which time he also served as Minister of Education on two occasions.

He was appointed to the House of Lords in 2002 as Lord Weir of Ballyholme.

BRIAN KINGSTON

Brian was elected DUP MLA for North Belfast in 2022. A former Belfast City Councillor for 12 years and Lord Mayor of Belfast from 2016-2017. He also served as High Sheriff of Belfast in 2013.

DEBORAH ERSKINE

Deborah Erskine was co-opted as an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in 2021 to replace Dame Foster and was re-elected in 2022. She had been elected as a councillor in 2019. She began her career as a journalist, before joining the DUP as a press officer and then working in Dame Foster’s constituency office.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston