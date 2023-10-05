Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Because NI remained in the EU Single Market after Brexit, full EU customs regulations apply to all goods coming into NI from GB.

Under the Windsor Framework, however, the EU and UK agreed to create a 'green lane' to reduce EU regulation of goods coming in from GB - if they are purely for use in NI.

However all goods at risk of leaking into the EU territory in the south must still face full EU regulation, via the 'red lane'.

Larger manufacturers buying materials from GB for commercial processing are barred from using the Windsor Framework Green Lane - with economist Dr Esmond Birnie estimating that 75% of NI's private sector output is shut out.

All businesses which are shipping “finished” goods from GB qualify to use the green lane regardless of turnover. But only certain sectors of manufacturing can do the same; exemptions apply to construction, food, not-for-profit, healthcare and animal feed, regardless of turnover size.

Economist Dr Esmond Birnie says it is therefore reasonable to believe that manufacturers with turnovers above £2m in areas such as electronics, engineering and pharmaceuticals will be barred from using the green lane when buying materials from GB for processing.

Mark Tait, company director at Target Transport in Randalstown, says the government insists 80% of NI businesses will benefit from the green lane.

"But among the other 20% of businesses are some of the biggest employers in Northern Ireland," he said. "Once again we are being asked to use a sledgehammer to crack a nut."

He has argued that the green lane would primarily benefit NI retailers because manufacturers could not guarantee that finished goods would not leak across the border into the EU.

Mr Birnie estimates that 25% of NI’s private sector output qualifies to use the green lane.

"But the other 75% of total output or turnover will be excluded. This is because a small number of relatively large firms produce the bulk of output. My estimate is that any NI business employing more than 16 people will probably be above the £2m exemption threshold and so the various bits of [red lane] paperwork will apply."

He estimates that £2bn of GB origin goods annually will have to go into the Red Lane.

The Cabinet Office responded that not all businesses with large turnovers are excluded from the green lane.

A spokesman said: ‘It is not true that businesses with a turnover of over £2m are excluded from the scheme.

"The turnover threshold for using the UK Internal Market Scheme [Green Lane] for processing inputs [manufacturing companies] is set at £2m but there are additional sectoral carve outs [exemptions] on top of this; even if firms are above the threshold, companies bringing in finished goods can qualify irrespective of their turnover."

The Cabinet Office said it was unaware of the basis for Dr Birnie’s claims but that they do not accurately reflect how the scheme is operating or its engagement with manufacturers in Northern Ireland.