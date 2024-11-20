Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full details have been published of proposed legislation which would ‘restore Northern Ireland's place in the UK’ in the wake of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The TUV says leader Jim Allister Private Members Bill – the European Union (Withdrawal Arrangements) Bill – has the full support of all unionist parties.

"For me this Bill is about restoring equilibrium to both Northern Ireland's place within the UK and to the UK's relationship with the EU," Mr Allister said.

The North Antrim MP gave his bill a first reading - a brief introduction - recently in the House of Commons.

A sign a Larne Port highlights unionist concerns at cross community approval being suspended in the Belfast Agreement in order to allow Stormont to approve the NI Protocol. Picture: June 2022.

The full draft of the bill was published today at Westminster.

MPs will debate and vote on the bill on 6 December, with Labour MPs likely to kill it.

However Mr Allister believes it is an important opportunity to highlight alternatives to the NI Protocol, most recently amended by the Windsor Framework last year.

He says that NI's place in the UK and the UK's relationship with the EU are currently both "out of kilter" because NI is subject to laws from "a foreign parliament" in which the UK has no elected representatives ie the European Parliament.

The MP also notes that the result of the Protocol is an international customs border - enforced by the EU - currently operating down the middle of the UK - in the Irish Sea.

His bill would "restore sovereignty" for UK law-making within the UK and also "deal with the challenges" of a land border with the EU on the island of Ireland.

This would be done through "mutual enforcement" by the Republic of Ireland and UK, where both would make it an offence to export goods to the EU through NI if they do not comply with EU regulatory standards.

"The need for fixed border posts [would be] removed as customs controls and payment of duties could take place at Standard Centres located away from the [Irish] border," he said.

The bill also proposes "reinstating" requirements of the Belfast Agreement in relation to the Protocol.

Normally the agreement requires clear cross community support for controversial decisions, however the UK government removed this to stop unionists blocking the Protocol.

The TUV bill "draws heavily" on the Protocol Bill 2022 which passed the Commons during the Johnston government.