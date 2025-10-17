Windsor Framework report 'lays bare a baffling maze' that businesses face says Northern Irish economist

An economics expert has said a report into the rules firms face under the Windsor Framework has revealed “a maze of complexity which baffles businesses”.

Ulster University academic and former UUP MLA Dr Esmond Birnie made the comments following the publication this week of a report titled: “Northern Ireland after Brexit: Strengthening Northern Ireland’s voice in the context of the Windsor Framework.”

TUV MP Jim Allister said the report “has far-reaching implications for the government”, and both he and Dr Birnie said what is now needed to ease the problems is a system of “mutual enforcement”.

The report is by the Lords’ Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee, a cross-party group of peers including Northern Irish ones Lord Empey (UUP), Lord Dodds (DUP), Baroness Ritchie (Labour), Baroness O’Loan (crossbench) and Baroness Foster (non-affiliated).

It runs to well over 100 pages, and in summary finds: “The business community in Northern Ireland has experienced particular difficulties [post-Brexit], arising in large part from the lack of clarity about which EU laws apply in Northern Ireland.

"The absence of a centralised public register means that businesses must spend time and resources tracking EU legislative developments for themselves to establish which laws they need to observe.”

It urged the government to face up to “the democratic deficit and the overwhelming complexity of the current arrangements”, and reported that peers have “heard compelling evidence that the labyrinthine complexity of the institutional architecture of the Windsor Framework makes it impossible for stakeholders to navigate”.

It recommends “the government consider urgently how the institutional architecture can be simplified” because businesses and others are left “puzzled” by the current complexity.

Dr Birnie said the arrangements “are indeed labyrinthine – a maze of complexity which baffles businesses, especially small businesses in both NI and GB”.

He added: “There is, and the report is valuable in this sense, quite a bit could be done to simplify the arrangements whilst the broad outlines of the framework would remain in place.

"This includes things like a one-stop shop for information. Getting the Trader Support Service to work better. Or a way of ensuring that divergences between tariffs in the EU and UK does not lead to NI firms being seriously out of pocket (having cash flow problems).

"At the same time, these reforms to the Windsor Framework are always likely to be limited in extent – essentially it is whatever the UK can re-engineer in terms of application of the Windsor Framework without going back to the EU to renegotiate the terms of the international agreement.

"Ultimately, especially in the long run, NI will still need (in order to effectively minimise any border in the Irish Sea) a re-negotiation of the fundamentals of the Windsor Framework.

"Along with some trade law experts, I’d recommend use of what is termed mutual enforcement; that is, the UK legislates to make it a legal requirement that any firms in NI or GB which are selling on into the EU (and the hence into the EU Single Market) conform with the regulations etc of that market.

"It would then be up to the authorities in the RoI or elsewhere in the EU to conduct spot checks within their own countries/markets to ensure that no products were present of NI/GB origin which broke the EU rules.

"If any such products were observed, this would be reported to the UK authorities which would then enforce penalties.

"If mutual enforcement is used, one avoids a ‘hard border’ (checks regarding customs and inspections) at either the Irish land border or the Irish Sea.”

​TUV leader Jim Allister MP said: “While this report is valuable insofar as it shines a light on some of the very serious problems created by the second-class citizenship foisted upon us by the Irish Sea Border, ultimately it fails because it seeks to find ‘solutions’ that accommodate, rather than confront, the underlying injustice at the heart of that border.

“The only real solution to the problems arising from being deprived of full citizenship – and from having our voice diminished – is for that citizenship to be fully restored.

"That can be achieved through an alternative means of managing the border: mutual enforcement.

"To settle for anything less, particularly when a workable alternative exists, is to acquiesce in the imposition of second-class citizenship – something that is not only unacceptable but unsustainable.

​“Moreover, notwithstanding its shortcomings, this report has far-reaching implications for the government.

"Just last week the Financial Times revealed that the EU has told the government that, regardless of the difficulties caused, it is not enforcing the Irish Sea Border tightly enough.

"The EU has reportedly warned that unless the UK enforces the border to the standard demanded by Brussels’ single market ideology, it will not even begin talks on an SPS agreement.

“This is a serious challenge for a government that has presented the Windsor Framework as the great prize – the supposed answer to all our problems – even while it leaves our country cut in two by an internal customs border.