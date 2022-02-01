Martina Ferguson, whose mother Ursula Derry died in January 2021 from Covid, has been campaigning for better access for relatives to care homes - and for better safety for residents. She is also calling for a public inquiry into the handling of the issues.

“I personally think the revelations surrounding the Downing Street parties at No. 10 is absolutely shocking,” she told the News Letter. “It’s disrespectful to bereaved families and people across the country that followed the rules and regulations.

“The No. 10 parties that took place early in the pandemic happened at a time when people across the nation weren’t allowed to say goodbye to their loved ones, couldn’t hug or comfort loved ones. I was grieving the loss of my Mummy even when she was alive - I was locked out of the Care Home and wasn’t able to have any meaningful contact for 9 months with my Mum, who had advanced Dementia. There is mounting pressure for Boris Johnson to resign. I think it’s time for the Prime Minister to do the right thing and resign.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown woman Martina Ferguson and her late mother Ursula Derry.

For nine months she was only able to see her mother through the care home window, which left her “at her wits’ end”. She added: “My mother really relied on tactile sensory contact, the sensation of a hug and touch, and I understand the importance of spending meaningful quality time with a loved one in a care home.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry