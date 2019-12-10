‘Worst Christmas tree’ council in another row

Days after Newry Mourne and Down District Council resolved the row over ‘the worst Christmas tree in Northern Ireland’, it has run into a fresh row over another display.

Earlier this month the council came under widespread derision after only the underside of its Kilkeel tree was illuminated at the big Christmas turn on.

The council said that the decision had been taken because high winds had destroyed the lights on the tree last year. However, after widespread protests, the council provided a fully illuminated, freshly cut tree in the town centre.

Now UUP Slieve Croob councillor Ala n Lewis has waded into a similar row, claiming the hamlet of Spa, near Ballynahinch, had also fallen foul of the local authority’s Christmas tree policy.

Last week he told the council that an unelected member from outside the council told residents they would be getting a tree, when it later transpired they would not. Mr Lewis proposed that as a goodwill gesture, the council provide a tree this year.

“However, the proposal was defeated as Sinn Fein and the SDLP voted against, with UUP, DUP, Alliance and SDLP councillor Hugh Gallagher supporting it,” he said.

He added that he was “delighted” that Spa Orange Lodge No 620 later stepped in to purchase a tree instead,

“I am happy to report that Christmas has arrived in the Spa,” he said. “Newry Mourne and Down Council said No! No! No! but Spa said Ho! Ho! Ho!”

Sinn Fein councillor Willie Clarke said the council had 20 sustainable trees to give out this year and various communities had to bid for them. “Spa did not make a bid,” he said. “That was the problem.”

Sustainable trees encourage the community to look after their tree all year round, he added.

Mr Lewis’ fellow Slieve Croob member, Mr Gallagher, also voted for Spa to get a tree – but to no avail. “Personally I felt Spa deserved it,” he said.