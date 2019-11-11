'Wreathgate': BBC apologises for using wrong Boris Johnson Remembrance Sunday clip

The BBC has been forced to apologise after it used old footage from 2016 of Boris Johnson placing a remembrance day wreath at the cenotaph in London on Monday.

The real footage recorded on Sunday showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson place the wreath upside down at the foot of the cenotaph.

"This morning on the programme we incorrectly used footage from a Remembrance Day service that was not filmed yesterday.

"This was a production mistake and we apologise for the error," said the BBC.

Some people accused the BBC of using the 2016 footage to cover up Mr. Johnson's mistake.

English actress, writer and Liberal Democrat, Emma Kennedy, expressed dismay at the use of the old footage.

The Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London after the Remembrance Sunday service. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

"Why on earth would the BBC want to roll out 2016 of the PM laying a wreath at the cenotaph rather than him doing what he did yesterday, which was place it upside down?".