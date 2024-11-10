Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish Wrexham captain James McClean is only free to protest against wearing a poppy because of the sacrifices of countless soldiers whom it commemorates, it has been claimed.

McClean refused to link arms with his Wrexham team-mates on Saturday and stood to one side as they observed a minute's silence for Remembrance Day ahead of their fixture against Mansfield.

McClean has refused to wear a poppy since 2012.

He says he does not wear a poppy due to the actions of British troops in his home city of Londonderry on Bloody Sunday in 1972, when seven people from the city were shot dead.

In April he said he would not apologise for singing a song about how he hates the King, along with some Wrexham fans.

In 2020 he posted a photo of himself facing his two children wearing an IRA-style balaclava, with the caption: ‘Today’s School lesson – History.”

He was fined two weeks’ wages by Stoke for the post and agreed to delete his Instagram as a result.

In September, he clashed with Birmingham City supporters when being substituted. He later responded with a quote from IRA Hunger Strike Bobby Sands in an Instagram post.

Wrexham's James McClean has come under fire again over his stand on wearing poppies.

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group South East Fermanagh Foundation, (SEFF) said: "Because of the sacrifices made by those who have gone before us, principles have been secured on their backs - liberty and freedom. This means that James McClean is free to express his opinion - and free to opt out of wearing the Poppy."

He noted that Mr McClean "infamously" home schooled his children while wearing a balaclava.

He asked if Mr McClean was equally reticent about use of the Easter Lily or Irish Tricolour - the latter being the legitimate flag of the Republic of Ireland - but which is also draped on the coffins of “sectarian” IRA killers?

Most people wear the Poppy to remember the sacrifices of the fallen of WWI and WWII and innocents who died in conflicts or acts of terror since, he said.

"It is not worn to commemorate those who dishonoured the uniform, who committed criminal acts.”