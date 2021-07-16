The decision taken by SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, to name the soldier was severely criticised by DUP MP for East Antrim, Sammy Wilson.

"He has put the life of an elderly gentleman at risk in a selfish attempt to out green Sinn Fein.

SDLP leader and MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood.

"A disgraceful stunt with potentially severe consequences," he added.

Mr. Eastwood has confirmed that since Thursday he has received a significant number of threatening messages.

Many of the messages sent to Mr. Eastwood are abusive but several individuals used both their own personal and anonymous accounts to threaten the Foyle MP's life.

One such threat read: "Congrats, you have just signed your death warrant."

We have asked the PSNI to provide a statement.

