Justice Minister Naomi Long blasted Sinn Fein's film about the hunger strike Thomas McElwee.

Ms Long was speaking after Sinn Fein released a film about IRA man Thomas McElwee at the weekend to mark the 40th anniversary of his death on hunger strike.

However the party faced a social media backlash from people who felt it grossly unfair that the film did not mention the death of 27-year-old mother of three Yvonne Dunlop. She was killed by an IRA firebomb in her father’s Ballymena clothes shop in 1976, for which McElwee was serving time when he died.

The Sinn Fein video described him as “a political prisoner determined to stand up for his comrades and the republican struggle”.

Thomas McElwee was jailed for the killing of Yvonne Dunlop, who died an horrific death in an IRA firebomb attack.

It added: “Tom was 23-years-old when he died ... He came from a close knit family in Bellaghy and was admired by all his comrades as someone who instilled confidence and belief in those around him.

“Tom was a typical young Co Derry man, kind and good natured, full of life and with a craze for cars and stock car racing and also filled with a love of his country and his way of life.” Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill added in Irish: “He died for Irish freedom”.

But Ms Long objected. “It’s a heavily edited version of his story,” she said on Twitter. “McElwee was sentenced to 20 years for possession of explosives and the murder of Yvonne Dunlop, a 26-year-old mum burnt alive when one of the firebombs destroyed her clothes shop. Her story matters: it must not be erased.” Her message was retweeted over 500 times with almost 180 comments.

She added: I have no issue with Thomas’ family and friends remembering his death and mourning his passing. I object to a party which lectures others on no hierarchy of victims, elegising Thomas and ignoring a mother burned alive by the device he planted. That is part of his story.”

Yvonne Dunlop, a young Ballymena mother, was killed when an IRA firebomb exploded in her father's clothese shop in Ballymena.

Most commenters agreed, though a few questioned whether she was positioning herself for assembly elections.

But Irish Republican News took issue with her comments.

“Is there nothing positive you could be contributing at this point?” it asked. “As a Belfast East MLA and Minister for Justice? Nothing at all?” The paper tweeted her a recent story from its own pages to accompany the question, entitled, “Crime spree of East Belfast UVF revealed”.

However TUV North Antrim MLA Jim Allister branded the “glorification” of “the vile murderer” as “beyond sick”.

Yvonne Dunlop died in a fireball after discovering an IRA firebomb in her father's clothes shop, Alley Katz, in Ballymena. She only just had time to warn her nine-year-old son to escape before she died. Pictured is the aftermath of the bombing from the front page of the News Letter.

“What did Yvonne Dunlop do to deserve to be burnt to death by McIlwee and his cohorts?” he asked. “Yet, to this day Sinn Fein defend and glory in such vicious terrorism, while all the time parading themselves as a party of government. A system of government which facilitates such is wholly perverse and obscene.”

Sinn Fein said it “regrets the deaths of everyone who died as a result of the conflict, including the tragic death of Yvonne Dunlop”. It added: “The Good Friday Agreement allows everyone to remember their dead in a dignified and respectful manner”.

