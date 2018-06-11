Pope Francis 'disappointed' to not be visiting NI

Pope Francis is "disappointed" he is not visiting Northern Ireland when he travels to the Republic of Ireland in August, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has said.

Details of the Pope's visit to Ireland were announced on Monday.

It was hoped he would visit Northern Ireland as part of the visit, however it was confirmed on Monday by the Vatican that the Pope will not cross the border.

Asked if Pope Francis is disappointed by this, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said: "Of course there is disappointment.

"We were hoping this was going to be the opportunity (to visit Northern Ireland). But the pressure of this event has overtaken that."

He added that the Pope has not ruled out the opportunity to visit Northern Ireland on a separate trip.