Poppy Day Bomb families ‘united’ in plea on memorial

Families bereaved in the Poppy Day Bomb have offered an apparently unanimous call for the memorial they collectively designed to be placed on the bomb site - a wish that has been so far blocked by the Catholic church.

Twelve people, including two couples, died as a result of the IRA attack on the Remembrance Day ceremony in Enniskillen in 1987 and over 60 were seriously injured.

Rev Kenneth R J Hall and Viscount Brookeborough, Lord Lieutant for Co Fermanagh, unveil the families' memorial in Enniskillen on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 Poppy Day Bomb.

The families expressed distress on the 30th anniversary of the bombing in November, when the Catholic body which owns the site - St Michael’s Diocesan Trust - refused to allow the memorial to remain in place after the commemoration service.

The families had no choice but to put the memorial into storage while the church reflected on their request, claiming there had been inadequate consultation.

In early May the church made headlines when it issued a public statement to declare its decision, without having met the families. At that time it refused permission for the memorial, which had been given full planning permission, citing “insurmountable” access problems to their property, “visual and aesthetic” considerations and maintenance issues.

Stephen Gault, whose father Samuel was killed, said: “All the families got together, each and every family of the bereaved and severely injured were asked what they felt about the memorial and at that time there was no unease or unrest among the families.

Ruth Blair, whose parents William and Agnes Mullan were killed in the 1987 Enniskillen Poppy Day Bomb, standing at the proposed location for a memorial designed by the families, outside the Clinton Centre.

“This memorial was designed by each of the families, who came to an agreement of the best way forward to remember our loved ones who were brutally murdered at the hands of the IRA. At no point was there any disapproval from a family member regards to design or location.”

Joan Wilson, whose daughter Marie was killed, confirmed the families agreed on the design and location.

“I wasn’t very well and was not able to attend the meetings but they agreed; I was happy with all their decisions,” she said.

Lee McDowell, director of victims’ group The Ely Centre, said that while it lodged the planning application on behalf of the families it had merely facilitated their express wishes. “The location of the Clinton Centre was chosen as an outcome of a feasibility study conducted in 2014 by consultants and the location was identified as the preferred location by the families,” he said. “To our knowledge all the families were consulted.”

“Various design options were given - modern, sculpture, natural elements. but the traditional aesthetic low maintenance and relatively lower cost of a traditional memorial was chosen by them”.

The News Letter has been able to speak to nine of the ten families this week to verify Mr McDowell’s comments. They appeared to confirm that there had been unanimous agreement in their design and location choice. Visiting Enniskillen this week to meet some of them, it became apparent that there is a strong feeling that memorialisation so far has been done ‘to them’ rather than ‘with them’.

In over 30 years since the bomb, there has never been any memorial on the bomb site to the 12 people killed, they pointed out.

Twelves doves and two plaques with the names of the deceased were added to the war memorial - itself a traffic island near the bomb site. But some relatives say they were never consulted; anyone wishing to read the names has to kneel down in the midst of oncoming traffic to do so.

Mr Gault said: “To have their names on the war memorial plays into the republican narrative that they were ‘war dead’. They weren’t. It was an act of terrorism.”

Originally, relatives said they were promised a remembrance garden on the bomb site. However, they said the plans changed without notice to ‘The Clinton Centre’ in honour of Bill Clinton.

Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta was killed, is annoyed it honoured Clinton without any reference to their loved ones. “We were not consulted” she said.

Ruth Blair, whose parents William and Agnes Mullan were killed, added: “The Clinton Centre was a white Elephant. What was it for? Why couldn’t we have had something incorporated in the wall when it was built?” When it was opened in 2002 the families were “kind of lost souls” and just accepted it, she added.

A number of relatives were hurt by those now questioning why their memorial features a poppy. Stella Robinson, whose parents Wesley and Bertha Armstrong were killed, replied: “Why not a poppy? It all happened on Remembrance Sunday.”

Mr Gault says they had informal conversations with trust chair Monsignor O’Reilly early last year, with “very positive” feedback. The families’ architect also sent him official planning documents. However the trust - managed by 14 clerics - says no formal consultation took place and that it received no documents.

Mrs Wilson, widow of the late Gordon, added: “I want to see a peaceful resolution completed and one that all the families will agree on. And the good work that has been done for 30 years [in community relations] must not be undone.”