Popular restaurant chain 'Made in Belfast' to create 20 jobs

Restaurant chain Made in Belfast is to open its fourth city outlet - and create 20 jobs.

In a statement the chain confirm that Made in Belfast is to open on the Lisburn Road at the former home of La Bastille restaurant.

The new venture - which joins restaurants Made in Belfast City Hall and the two Cathedral Quarter restaurants - represents a £200,000 investment.

The latest expansion will bring the group's total investment in the city beyond the £1 million mark.

Restaurant chain managing director, Emma Bricknell said she is looking forward to moving outside of the city centre and has plans for further expansion in the near future.

"South Belfast is an area we are excited to be part of," she said.

"It's very much a community with its own quirks and we are looking forward to the challenges and all the new faces we will be serving and getting to know.

“For me, the Lisburn Road is the King's Road of Belfast and we can't wait to add to the dining experience of locals and those visiting the area.”

Operations and business director, Stephen Loftus added:

“It's a great time to start to expand, there's a real buzz about the city at the moment and I'm delighted we can be part of that expansion.

“We have a fantastic team behind us who are working hard to help the business grow. Our people are the core of our business and I think that's lead a lot of our success. The future is looking bright.”

The first Made in Belfast opened at Wellington Place in April 2008 and in over 10 years the restaurants have become some of the most popular in Belfast.