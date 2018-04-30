Popular restaurant targeted by 'horrific' damage

Popular restaurant Sizzlers in Magherafelt has been damaged in a criminal spree in an overnight attack.

A post on PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page asks the public for assistance into the incident - between the hours of 04.45 and 05.45 in the morning of the 19th April 2018.

Picture from PSNI Magherafelt Facebook site

"We are appealing for any witnesses either on foot or in a vehicle in the vicinity of Sizzlers Bar and Restaurant, Queens Street or Rainey Street, Magherafelt who may have witnessed a male in dark clothing acting suspiciously or carrying out any damage to Sizzlers between the hours of 04.45 and 05.45 in the morning of the 19th April 2018," says the post.

"Or if anyone heard any bangs from the windows smashing at the business premises."

The post adds that police are in the process of viewing CCTV in this area.

"Socks that were soaked in accelerant at the scene have also been seized in this very deliberate CRIMINAL DAMAGE," adds the post.

Picture from PSNI Magherafelt Facebook

"There is also paint damage to the shop menu sign.

"Our Response Crew who were out on night patrol were quick actioned and able to use the fire extinguisher we carry in the vehicles to put this out until NIFRS attended, to prevent any further damage.

"We have just received the pictures through and now able to post this appeal for assistance from our very good public to help this owner!

"This crime is horrific, someone doing this intentionally at this time of the morning and at a business in our town!

"Please contact us on 101, quoting CC259 21/4/18 and help share this post until we find our Suspect.

