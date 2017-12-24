Pork thrown at Belfast Islamic Centre in ‘hate attack’

Pork has been thrown through the door of Belfast Islamic Centre.

The organisation appealed for members of the community to remain vigilant after Saturday night’s hate attack.

A spokesman said: “The message behind the action was one of hate.

“We know this individual does not represent the majority of people in Northern Ireland and reject this attempt to stir up tensions and divisions between Muslims and non-Muslims in Northern Ireland.

“They will not succeed.”

He said there have been a number of incidents recently and asked people to report any harassment to police.

DUP South Belfast MP Emma Little-Pengelly said such attacks achieved nothing and were wrong and entirely misdirected.

Sinn Fein assembly member Mairtin O Muilleoir said: “This attack is a disgrace and I condemn it in the strongest possible way.

“There can be no place for racism or any other forms of discrimination in our society.

“Those who carried out this attack have nothing to offer the community.”