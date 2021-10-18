Portadown: PSNI attend scene after body of man is found
The PSNI has attended after a body was found in Portadown this morning.
It is understood the man entered the River Bann and his body was recovered from the river this morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at Bridge Street South in Portadown on Monday 18th October.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”
Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said: “It is very sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”
