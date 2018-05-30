‘Positive meeting’ on Poppy Day memorial

The Dean of Enniskillen Cathedral says progress has been made in talks about erecting the memorial to those killed in the 1987 Poppy Day Bombing.

Twelve people died as a result of the IRA attack on the Remembrance Day ceremony. Their relatives expressed distress on the 30th anniversary of the bombing in November when the Catholic church cited planning problems and refused permission for their memorial to remain on the bomb site.

Church of Ireland dean, Rev Kenneth Hall, said he chaired a meeting between all stakeholders on Tuesday.

“Progress has been made after a very productive meeting and we are working together on a resolution to the matter,” he said. “No further comment at present.”

Stephen Gault, whose father Samuel was killed in the 1987 bombing, agreed with Rev Hall’s comments.

“It was a very positive meeting,” he added.