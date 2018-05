More than 1,500 homes were hit by a power cut in Craigavon this morning (Tuesday, May 29).

The cut was reported shortly after 9am and NIE gave an estimated restoration time of 12.30pm with a repair team said to be on its way.

Traffic lights on the Northway have also been affected.

It follows a power cut in Lurgan on Monday in the Avenue Road/Queen Street/Mourneview area, with 1,000 homes and businesses affected’