Homes in a part of north Armagh are without electricity this morning.

It is unclear how many homes, schools and businesses have been affected at this stage.

SDLP activist Thomas Larkham said the power cut is in the Brownlow area of Craigavon.

”Power cut in the Brownlow BT65 area. I have spoken to @NIElectricity and engineers have been dispatched.”

He said the estimated time of restoration is 3.30pm.