Presbyterian Assembly: Fears NI will follow Republic’s lead on abortion

A senior Presbyterian has said he fears Northern Ireland will follow the Republic’s lead on legalising abortion.

Rev Dr Trevor Morrow said it was painful to hear politicians and commentators speak of ‘abortion services’ as if “having an abortion was like going to the dentist or having your appendix removed”.

Dr Morrow, the Presbyterian convener of the council for public affairs’ Republic of Ireland panel, said the culture of Ireland has changed since the referendum vote in favour of lifting the Republic’s ban on terminations.

“In Ireland today you can be taken to court for smacking your children but not for killing them before they are born. How crazy is that?” he told the church’s general assembly.

“I fear the outcome in the north will be as in the south.”

Dr Morrow added: “Without changing our commitment as a church to the sacredness and dignity of human life from conception, I think we need to move the emphasis to the woman who is carrying the child, rather than the child she is carrying. It is for this reason that we have defended the right to abort to save the life of the mother. She has priority.”

The state of education in Northern Ireland, domestic abuse and end of life care were also discussed on the first day of the Presbyterian general assembly in Belfast on Tuesday.

Andy Brown of the education committee spoke of a major crisis leading to unprecedented low levels of morale among teachers and said: “Education is broken ... so say our principals.”

Colin McClure of First Larne said religious education should “be at the centre of our schools and not at the squeezed margins,” before posing the question: “What other subject deals with valuing ourselves and valuing others?”

Speaking ahead of a resolution on the church’s approach to issues surrounding euthanasia and assisted suicide, Lindsay Conway said: “I acknowledge there is not total agreement between professionals or even Christians, especially in the context of watching loved ones suffering. The Christian response must be one of palliative care and more hospice beds, based on clear Christian principles of compassion.

“As a society we are faced with an ever aging population that are blessed with longer life resulting in the ever stretching of our health and social care services. This is the very reason that we have to be so cautious - a climate where corners could be cut and risks taken.”