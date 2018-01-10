Presbyterian church says McElduff video ‘deeply wrong’

The Presbyterian Church has criticised Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff for a video which caused deep offence to victims of the Kingsmills massacre.

On Friday morning the MP posted a video of himself on social media in which he balanced a loaf of Kingsmills bread on his head. It coincided with the anniversary of the Kingsmills Massacre, in which the IRA gunned down ten Protestant workmen in south Armagh in 1976.

Former moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Norman Hamilton, minister of Ballysillian Presbyterian Church in Belfast.

His party has suspended him for three months but there are wide ranging calls for him to resign.

The Orange Order slammed church leaders for remaining silent over the matter.

County Armagh Grand Chaplin Rev Dr Alan McCann Rev Dr Alan McCann, Co Armagh Grand Chaplain, said the silence from mainline churches has “added to the sense of isolation” experienced by the victims’ families. Speaking of his “disappointment” in a statement on Tuesday morning, Rev McCann added: “It appears that the church hierarchies can make joint statements on almost every other topic except those related to supporting the innocent victims of terrorism.”

On Tuesday evening the Presbyterian Church issued a statement on the issue, from the convener of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Council for Public Affairs, Very Rev. Dr. Norman Hamilton.

He called the incident “deeply wrong”.

The former moderator said: “There is absolutely no doubt that what happened in Kingsmills 42 years ago was one of the darkest moments in our very troubled past. This evil, sectarian act still leaves families grieving for their loss, wanting answers and craving justice for their loved ones.

“While we recognise that an apology has been issued, for an elected representative to add to this hurt, especially on an anniversary, is deeply wrong and clearly demonstrates ethical poverty and a lack of awareness and understanding of the pain that many people are still living with day-by-day.

“This awful episode has been detrimental to the building of better relationships, which is so much needed in our society at this time. It highlights again the need for all those in public leadership to act with sensitivity and respect.”