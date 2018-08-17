Presbyterian moderator hopes to meet Pope in Dublin

The leader of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has said he hopes to meet the Pope when he travels to Dublin next week.

Moderator Dr Charles McMullen is attending a state reception for the pontiff at Dublin Castle on August 25.

Dr McMullen will also be present, at the invitation of Catholic Archbishop Eamon Martin, at the Festival of Families in Croke Park that evening, which Pope Francis will attend.

Dr McMullen said: "The visit of Pope Francis to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families will greatly enhance the affirmation of the place of the family at the heart of society and that has to be a good thing.

"I am personally very pleased that our church has been able to accept the invitation to the reception and I am looking forward to it.

"Should there be an opportunity to meet Pope Francis in Dublin Castle, I would also very much welcome that in the context of building good relations."