Presbyterians cut ties with ‘mother church’ over same-sex marriage

A decision by the Church of Scotland to conduct same-sex marriages has resulted in a “theological Brexit” from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI).

At the Presbyterian general assembly in Belfast on Wednesday, delegates voted to 255-171 to loosen its ties with the ‘mother church’ over a policy one former Presbyterian moderator said was “at odds” with Biblical teaching.

Stafford Carson told delegates the report from the theological forum of the mother church – which was endorsed by the Church of Scotland last month – had failed “to give an adequate and solid foundation for the approval of same-sex marriage”.

Dr Carson added: “The conclusion that same-sex marriage may be supported and commended by the church lacks a robust Biblical and theological rationale.”

One PCI delegate later described the schism to the BBC as a “theological Brexit”.

Despite expressing his opposition to the endorsement of same-sex marriage, Dr Carson said it was important to “affirm the God-given dignity of all people, from all faiths and none, on account of their bearing God’s image,” but to “speak that truth with a deep desire for their spiritural welfare”.

Dr Carson said of the Church of Scotland: “We plead with them to follow the clear teaching of Christ in the Scriptures.”

As a result of the vote in Belfast, the PCI will “no longer accept invitations” to attend the general assembly of the Church of Scotland, and no invitation to the Scottish moderator will be issued.

Following the historic vote Rev Trevor Gribben, the clerk of the Presbyterian general assembly, said: “The first decision wass that we are not going to exchange moderators anymore. Our moderator will not go to Scotland, or to the URC (the mainly English United Reformed Church), and we will no longer be inviting their moderator to join with us.

“But the second decision was also significant – that we voted to continue natural, ongoing relationships between our departments and committees and convenors, and to develop those for the mutual benefit.

“So the symbolic thing has gone, the exchange of moderators, but the relationship continues.”

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has around 200,000 members and is the largest Protestant church in Northern Ireland. The Church of Scotland has around 340,000 members.

Asked why delegates had decided overwhelmingly to cut ties that have always existed, Rev Gribben told the BBC: “Many people who voted to cut the ties feel that the Church of Scotland has left what we believe as Presbyterians to be Biblical truth – particularly with regard to the definition of marriage, between one man and one woman.

“They are on a trajectory that permits their ministers to do same-sex marriages, we think that theologicially and biblicaly that is wrong.

“Many in our assembly think it has just gone a step too far.”

Rev Gribben added: “It’s not a Brexit. Unlike Brexit, we know where we are going after the vote, and we are going to continue to develop natural and good relationships.”

The Church of Scotland moderator, who addressed the general assembly on Wednesday, presented a gift to the Presbyterian moderator and said she was pleased that the two churches will continue to work together.

“It’s always good to talk,” Rev Susan Brown said.

Having presented moderator Rev Charles McMullen with a tartan tie, Rev Brown said it was symbolic of the special relationship between the two churches and added: “One colour alone can never make a tartan.”

Speaking in favour of maintaining all existing ties with the Church of Scotland one Presbyterian elder, Mr John Hunter, said any break in the relationship was “inconsistant” with the Presbyterian vision for society.

A vote due to be taken on whether same-sex couples should be allowed to have their children baptised in Presbyterian churches in Northern Ireland and the Republic – and whether people in same-sex relationships should receive the sacraments – will now be taken on Friday morning.