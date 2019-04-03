Pressure on Dublin over how it would handle no-deal border

If the UK leaves the EU without a deal but refuses to erect goods checks at the Irish border, there could instead be economically damaging checks between the Republic and the rest of the EU, it has been reported.

Dublin has insisted that even if the UK suddenly leaves the EU without a deal, there will under no circumstances be checks at the Irish border – but has been vague about how that would be possible under EU rules to protect the integrity of its internal market.

Yesterday The Times reported a source saying that French officials have been “absolutely, categorically clear” that no deal would mean checks between Ireland and the EU, adding; “That’s if Ireland wants to stay in the EU”.

Speaking in Dublin yesterday, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said he accepted that a no-deal Brexit is a very real possibility – but insisted that checks between the Republic and the rest of the EU would not be tolerated by Dublin.

The tanaiste said that Ireland was not going to allow a situation where the UK leaving the EU without a deal “drags Ireland out of the single market with it”.

“Checks in EU ports on all Irish products – that is not a runner, and will cause significant damage to our economy, so we will not allow it,” he said.

When pressed by Fianna Fail to set out the Irish government’s plan for the border after a no-deal Brexit, Mr Coveney said: “There isn’t a plan. What we are doing is working out a plan with the EU Commission.”

The Irish cabinet was due to meet last night to discuss the issue.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin tomorrow to discuss no-deal preparations.

Speaking in Paris after talks there with Mr Varadkar yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I’m fully aware of the tremendous difficulties such a situation would bring about for Ireland.

“We will never abandon Ireland or the Irish people, no matter what happens, because this solidarity is the very purpose of the European project.

“Our priority shall be the good functioning of the EU and the single market. The EU cannot sustainably be the hostage to the solution to a political crisis in the UK.”

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that unless MPs vote for the Withdrawal Agreement within the next few days, the only remaining options for the UK are to quit the EU without a deal or seek an extension to Article 50.

He said that no-deal was “never our desired or intended scenario” but “becomes day after day more likely”.

Mr Barnier warned that a no-deal Brexit would not end wrangles over the Irish border, citizens’ rights and the UK’s financial liabilities, which would be reignited within months in a more difficult atmosphere.