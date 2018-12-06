Primark fire: Charity shop forced to close now set to re-open

A charity shop forced to close by the fire at the Primark on Castle Street in Belfast in August is set to open a new pop-up shop before Christmas.

The British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) shop, also on Castle Street, was amongst a number of businesses forced to close its doors after the devastating fire.

Pacemaker Press 03/12/2018 'Shoppers use a temporary walkway, allowing businesses to resume trading after shops in the area were forced to close following the Primark fire.'Picture by Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The charity say it urgently searched for a new site and has now announced it is set to reopen a pop up shop in Fountain Street on Thursday 20 December.

Maureen McElhatton, Area Manager of BHF NI shops said they hope local people will rally round and support the new shop.

“Our staff and volunteers were heartbroken after we were forced to close our Castle Street shop,” she said.

“We have always been incredibly lucky to enjoy so much support from the people of Belfast and it’s been a difficult few months.

“We are delighted to have found the space for a pop up shop in Fountain Street and are busy preparing for our grand reopening on 20 December. Our main problem is we can’t get back into our old shop to retrieve everything the public have so generously donated so we are starting from the beginning again.”

She added: “Anything the public can spare to help us restock our shop we will be so grateful to receive. BHF NI receives no public funding so all our work is thanks to the generosity of the public.”

Money raised in the shop will support the charity’s work in Northern Ireland.

Maureen McElhatton said: “Every penny raised in our shops supports our lifesaving work. It would be the best Christmas present ever if the public got behind us and donated to our new shops and came for a visit when we reopen. It is thanks to the public that we are trying to beat the heartbreak of heart disease forever.”

To arrange a collection of your donated stock for the new Belfast shop contact the BHF NI shop on 028 9024 5838 or it can be dropped off directly at the new shop at 23 Fountain Street after 14 December.