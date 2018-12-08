Primark reopens in Belfast after fire

Primark today opens its new store on Castle Street in Belfast - four months after a huge fire destroyed its flagship store at Bank Buildings in August.

More than 1,000 people queued outside the new store at Commonwealth House when its doors opened on Saturday.

Crowd control measures, including crush barriers, were in place outside the new store.

Since the fire, Primark says it has been focused on the welfare of colleagues as well as its customers, neighbours and the wider Belfast community.

Saturday’s opening, says the firm, delivers on its commitment to resume trading in Belfast city as quickly as possible following the fire.

The Primark Castle Street store and the recently built pedestrian walkway is expected to drive footfall back into Castle Street and the surrounding area.

Primark also plans to open a store on Donegall Place in spring 2019.

Ben Mansfield, Director of Primark Stores Ltd. said: “We are delighted to be here in Belfast this morning to open our Primark Castle Street store. We have a long history in Belfast, dating back to 1975 with the opening of our first store on Donegall Place. We are committed to a long-term future in Belfast. Today marks a significant milestone for our people, our neighbours and the wider community, as we take the first step to get back to business following the fire at Bank Buildings.

“We are confident that our store and the newly built walkway will help restore footfall in the Castle Street and surrounding area at this critical time, just before Christmas.

“As well as opening our doors, today is about thanking many people for their support and cooperation over the past few months. We have a lot more work to do and we look forward to continued collaboration with Belfast City Council, the authorities and other stakeholders over the coming months and years - but for today we are focused on welcoming customers into our Castle Street store.”