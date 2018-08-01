Primark’s ‘Pride’ window display sparks concerns on social media

A window display in budget clothing retailer Primark’s store in support of Belfast Pride has drawn criticism from DUP MLA Jim Wells, following a social media campaign urging “Christians in Greater Belfast” to complain.

Primark announced in May that it was partnering with British LGBT charity Stonewall to sell ‘Pride’ merchandise at select stores.

A social media post shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook is urging “Christians in greater Belfast” to “email the manager to express their concern about such support being afforded to LGBT”.

The post also attracted praise for Primark’s decision to donate a fifth of its proceeds from the ‘Pride’ collection to the charity Stonewall.

DUP MLA Jim Wells told UTV: “People in Northern Ireland have strong Christian convictions and feel extremely uneasy about the whole ethos of the Gay Pride week and therefore you’re discouraging them from shopping in Primark.”