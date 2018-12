A temporary walkway is set to open in Belfast city centre later.

It will reconnect Royal Avenue to Donegall Place.

Primark on fire

This area of the city has been closed for around 3 months after a huge fire destroyed the landmark Bank Buildings, which housed Primark.

Eight businesses that have been closed since the fire are now expected to be able to again begin trading.

Meanwhile Primark is also due to reopen at Commonwealth House on Saturday.