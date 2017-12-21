Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release romantic photos to mark engagement

Two romantic images of Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle have been released by the couple to mark their engagement.

An intimate black and white portrait of the couple embracing has been published alongside an endearing but more formal picture of the couple sat together holding hands.

The photographs were taken by fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

Mr Lubomirski said: "It was an incredible honour to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple's love for one another.

"I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together."

The black and white image, taken in the grounds of the house, shows the prince and his fiancee smiling, and embracing as their heads touch.

Ms Markle, who on Wednesday joined Harry at a Christmas lunch for the royal family, holds the prince's face, with her engagement ring prominent, as he wraps his arms around her.

The other photograph shows the couple, dressed smartly, sat on the steps of Frogmore with the US former actress just below her fiance.

Ms Markle places her left hand on Harry's right hand, again showing her engagement ring, as they both look at the photographer.