Prince Harry's Northern Irish title revealed

Ahead of his marriage to actress and humanitarian Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Northern Irish title has been revealed.

He becomes the first Baron of Kilkeel, as this has never previously been granted as a royal title.

Kilkeel is the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Mourne, and lies on the coast of County Down, below the Mourne mountains.

It is home to Northern Ireland's largest fishing fleet.

There has been a settlement in Kilkeel since ancient times.

Buckingham Palace said that all Baronies have a Nomen Dignitatis and a territorial designation. The title therefore is Kilkeel and the territorial designation is of Kilkeel in the County of Down.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party MP, welcomed the news on Twitter saying: "Thrilled that Prince Harry is to become Baron Kilkeel on his wedding day. The folk in my native Mourne will be over the moon. A truly historic day for Kilkeel."