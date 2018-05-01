Princess Charlotte preparing to celebrate third birthday

Princess Charlotte is celebrating her third birthday on Wednesday.

The royal youngster, who is getting used to being a big sister to Prince Louis, turns three just nine days after the arrival of her baby brother.

Confident Charlotte delighted royal fans by waving and leading her father the Duke of Cambridge up the steps of the Lindo Wing when she was taken to meet her new sibling for the first time last week.

The princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, is now the Cambridges' middle child.

The past year saw another big change for Charlotte when she started nursery school.

She attends Willcocks Nursery School, close to her Kensington Palace home.

Charlotte is expected to take a starring role as flower girl or bridesmaid when her uncle Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in just over two weeks' time.

She has already been a bridesmaid for aunt Pippa Middleton, who wed last May.

The princess has a reputation for being feisty compared to her older brother Prince George.

Her great-grandmother the Queen remarked how Charlotte likes to look after George, and the Duchess of Cambridge has told how the princess is "the one in charge".

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on Saturday May 2 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

Charlotte is a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria.