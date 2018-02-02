Princess Eugenie sets date to wed Jack Brooksbank

The date of Princess Eugenie's forthcoming marriage to Jack Brooksbank has been revealed.

The Duke of York, Eugenie's father, confirmed the nuptials would take place on October 12 in a post on Twitter.

Andrew's profile carried the message: "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."

Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry, will marry American actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.

It was announced last month that Eugenie, the Queen's granddaughter, and Mr Brooksbank got engaged in Nicaragua during a private holiday.

The 27-year-old princess began dating the 31-year-old brand ambassador of Casamigos Tequila about seven years ago after they met while skiing near the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Eugenie, eighth in line to the throne, said she cried when Mr Brooksbank went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage, and she revealed the proposal was a "complete surprise" but the "perfect moment".

The engagement was greeted with joy by her parents the Duke and Duchess of York, with Andrew summing up the feelings of the royal family with the words: "I'm absolutely overjoyed. I'm thrilled."

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh also expressed their delight at the news, wishing their granddaughter and her fiance "all the best".