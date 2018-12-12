Prisoner dies in Maghaberry Prison

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has confirmed the death in custody of a 28-year-old prisoner at Maghaberry Prison.

The prisoner died on Tuesday afternoon, December 11, in hospital.

Maghaberry Prison

His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “I would like to extend my sympathy and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”